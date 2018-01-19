Maize South-Topeka Seaman highlights

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses recent events within the Wichita Police Department, including a federal gambling investigation involving a Wichita officers ( Video by Bo Rader/The Wichita Eagle/Jan. 19, 2018)
Wichita businessman Brandon Steven gives us a tour of his new steakhouse, 6s. Steven won’t say how much he spent on the restaurant, but he acknowledges he could have built three restaurants for what he spent.
The Wildcats will return to that era on Saturday against TCU when they honor their past by wearing throwback uniforms that feature lavender jerseys, dark purple shorts, white socks and lavender shoes. Uniform images by Scott Weaver/K-State Athletics.