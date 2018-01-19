More Videos

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issues in the police department 6:20

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issues in the police department

Pause
North looks strong against Blue Valley West 0:54

North looks strong against Blue Valley West

Carroll stays alive, advances to tournament final 1:02

Carroll stays alive, advances to tournament final

A beginner's guide to Aldi 1:51

A beginner's guide to Aldi

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal 2:23

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 3:07

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse

Southeast-Ulysses highlights 1:36

Southeast-Ulysses highlights

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision 1:36

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision

Democrats are 'opposing a bill that they don't oppose,' says White House budget director as shutdown looms 3:54

Democrats are "opposing a bill that they don't oppose," says White House budget director as shutdown looms

Watch Lifeguards use drone to rescue drowning swimmers 1:21

Watch Lifeguards use drone to rescue drowning swimmers

  • Maize South-Topeka Seaman highlights

    Maize South scored their lowest point total of the season, losing to Topeka Seaman 63-57 in the Valley Center Invite.

Maize South-Topeka Seaman highlights

Maize South scored their lowest point total of the season, losing to Topeka Seaman 63-57 in the Valley Center Invite.
gcohen32@gmail.com
K-State bringing back unique lavender and purple

Latest News

K-State bringing back unique lavender and purple

The Wildcats will return to that era on Saturday against TCU when they honor their past by wearing throwback uniforms that feature lavender jerseys, dark purple shorts, white socks and lavender shoes. Uniform images by Scott Weaver/K-State Athletics.