More Videos

Maize South-Topeka Seaman highlights 1:43

Maize South-Topeka Seaman highlights

Pause
McPherson comes back on Shawnee Mission East in semifinals 0:58

McPherson comes back on Shawnee Mission East in semifinals

Southeast-Ulysses highlights 1:36

Southeast-Ulysses highlights

Carroll handles Derby at McPherson tournament 1:07

Carroll handles Derby at McPherson tournament

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issues in the police department 6:20

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay addresses issues in the police department

A beginner's guide to Aldi 1:51

A beginner's guide to Aldi

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 3:07

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision 1:36

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal 2:23

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural 0:43

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural

  • Carroll stays alive, advances to tournament final

    Behind a strong performance from a group of freshmen and sophomores, Carroll punched its ticket to the McPherson Invitational Tournament final.

Carroll stays alive, advances to tournament final

Behind a strong performance from a group of freshmen and sophomores, Carroll punched its ticket to the McPherson Invitational Tournament final.
hbarber@wichitaeagle.com
K-State bringing back unique lavender and purple

Latest News

K-State bringing back unique lavender and purple

The Wildcats will return to that era on Saturday against TCU when they honor their past by wearing throwback uniforms that feature lavender jerseys, dark purple shorts, white socks and lavender shoes. Uniform images by Scott Weaver/K-State Athletics.