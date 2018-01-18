More Videos

Tour Brandon Steven's new 6s Steakhouse 3:07

Police arrest man suspected of kidnapping 1:22

Listen to chart-topping Wichita musician’s songs 2:34

Brandon Steven’s black-and-white Wichita vision 1:36

Brandon Steven's new restaurant gets a new mural 0:43

Bob Dole receives Congressional Gold Medal 2:23

Take a flight around Wichita’s Garvey Center as new sign is put in place 1:03

A look at Wichita's new Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House 0:51

Police say his actions saved his grandparents lives so they made him chief for a day 0:48

A state-by-state look at flu cases 0:21

  • McPherson cruises in opening round win

    Senior Ben Pyle scored 31 in the Bullpups’ 55-41 victory over Blue Valley West on Thursday in the opening round of the McPherson Invitational Tournament.

Senior Ben Pyle scored 31 in the Bullpups’ 55-41 victory over Blue Valley West on Thursday in the opening round of the McPherson Invitational Tournament.
K-State bringing back unique lavender and purple

K-State bringing back unique lavender and purple

The Wildcats will return to that era on Saturday against TCU when they honor their past by wearing throwback uniforms that feature lavender jerseys, dark purple shorts, white socks and lavender shoes. Uniform images by Scott Weaver/K-State Athletics.

Firefighter catches child dropped from ladder

Firefighter catches child dropped from ladder

Dramatic video shows a Dekalb County (GA) Fire Rescue Department captain catching a child dropped from a ladder during an apartment fire near Atlanta. Two different firefighters caught children dropped to them during the fire.

I-235 scattered with overturned vehicles

I-235 scattered with overturned vehicles

Early morning snow and freezing rain turned I-235 on the west side into a skating rink with numerous cars in ditches and overturned during rush hour. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle / Jan. 15, 2018)

Raw video: Lawrence hotel engulfed in flames

Raw video: Lawrence hotel engulfed in flames

Lawrence firefighters spent several hours Monday battling a fire in the frigid temperatures at the America's Best Value Inn hotel. Early reports indicated that all of the occupants of the hotel made it safely out of the building.