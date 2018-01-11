Southeast girls cannot complete comeback against Hutchinson

Easton Hunter said first he didn't know whether he would shoot or dribble the clock out. After he shot, he said he didn't even watch the ball go in the net as he helped hoist Andale past Rose Hill 60-50 on Tuesday night.
Historian and author Col. French MacLean talks about Wichitan Master Sgt. John Woods, who was the soldier responsible for hanging the top Nazi war criminals after the Nuremberg Trials. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Dozens of wrestlers took to the mats in Derby for the Panthers’ 34th annual home invitational. Goddard came out victorious with a team score of 212.5, but Derby and Valley Center made it challenging for the Lions.