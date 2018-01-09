Community told they must keep their garage doors open — or face a $200 fine

1:29 Watch as this pilot proposes to a flight attendant during take off Pause

2:33 When home associations go bad

1:50 Chef Ralph Pagano released from burn unit

0:43 Body cam video shows squirrel lunging at police officer

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?

1:09 Sheriff's Office looking for a man who they say used a stolen credit card at Dillons

3:32 Who is the Wichitan responsible for hanging the top Nazis after the Nuremberg Trials?

2:18 Kansas lawmaker talks about racist remark

0:29 Two men shot in southwest Wichita