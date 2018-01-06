Two men shot in southwest Wichita

When Patrol North officer Kasey Weidner responded to a burglary call at Flavia Gallegos’ home and found out that all her Christmas presents were stolen while Gallegos visited her husband in Mexico she knew she had to do something. With the help of her fellow officers at Patrol North they were able to raise money to help the Gallegos have the Christmas a burglar tried to steal. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
The interchange at Kellogg and I-235 will be shut down in all directions this weekend while crew install new bridge beams over the highway. This weekend’s closure will start at 5 p.m. Friday and is scheduled to continue until 6 a.m. Monday. Motorists will have to use detours in all directions.
In this time-lapse comprised of thousands of images taken over more than an hour prior to tip-off, watch Koch Arena fill up for the “Stripe the Arena” event on Thursday night. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle/Jan. 4, 2018)