The moon is about to do something it hasn’t done in more than 150 years

The Supermoon that rose on January 1st is also called a Wolf Moon. The Supermoon is the first of two in 2018 both happening in January. The next and last chance to see one this year is on January 31st. A Supermoon is a full moon when it is approximately at its closest orbital point to Earth. This time lapse view is from Benfield Road in northeast Charlotte. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com