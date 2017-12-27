Family and home important to promoted soldier

Jason Marquart, a Wichita-area native, was recently promoted to Lt. Colonel in the Army. He’s based in Hawaii, but had his ceremony moved to Wichita Wednesday so his 84-year-old grandfather could pin him at Veteran’s Memorial Park. (Video by Fernando Salazar)
fsalazar@wichitaeagle.com
Newton Animal Control Officer Jennifer Burns and Newton Firefighter Ryan Dick teamed up to save an injured duck. The bird’s injuries had prevented it from moving as the water froze and it was stuck in the ice. (Video by Newton KS Police Department)
Fire crews responded to a Christmas Day fire at a vacant house at 927 S. St. Francis Monday. Although the second floor of the house had substantial damage, there were no injuries reported. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)