Little Free Library Dedication

Bob Shelby, 54, will celebrate his first year as a Christian during Christmas. It’s hard, he said, to go into your first Christmas after prison. “I’m scared,” Shelby said. “I don’t know where I fit. I long for my family, but I’m happy because I have a new family, and this new family shows me more love than I’ve ever had.” Shellby spent 25 years in prison for indecent liberties and enticement of a child. He violated parole several times, going back to prison. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)