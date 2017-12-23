More Videos

Body cam shows deadly shooting by Barber County, Kansas, undersheriff (graphic content) 2:14

Body cam shows deadly shooting by Barber County, Kansas, undersheriff (graphic content)

Pause
Coroner arrives after deadly beanbag shooting in Kansas (graphic content) 3:33

Coroner arrives after deadly beanbag shooting in Kansas (graphic content)

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

North-side Christmas light route 1:21

North-side Christmas light route

Marshall grades his team, and shares a Christmas memory 10:45

Marshall grades his team, and shares a Christmas memory

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old 1:33

Couple charged in death of 3-year-old

McDuffie returns and players talk about win over FGCU 6:13

McDuffie returns and players talk about win over FGCU

Taylor Eldridge breaks down the Shockers' win over Florida Gulf Coast 2:26

Taylor Eldridge breaks down the Shockers' win over Florida Gulf Coast

Highlights from Wichita State's win over Florida Gulf Coast 1:50

Highlights from Wichita State's win over Florida Gulf Coast

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed 5:38

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

  • 1st Christmas outside of prison

    For Alonzo Hill, 55, this Christmas will be different. After spending 15 years in Kansas prisons for rape, Hill is about to have his first Christmas “free on the inside and the outside. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)

1st Christmas outside of prison

For Alonzo Hill, 55, this Christmas will be different. After spending 15 years in Kansas prisons for rape, Hill is about to have his first Christmas “free on the inside and the outside. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)
brader@wichitaeagle.com
1st Christmas as a Christian

Latest News

1st Christmas as a Christian

Bob Shelby, 54, will celebrate his first year as a Christian during Christmas. It’s hard, he said, to go into your first Christmas after prison. “I’m scared,” Shelby said. “I don’t know where I fit. I long for my family, but I’m happy because I have a new family, and this new family shows me more love than I’ve ever had.” Shellby spent 25 years in prison for indecent liberties and enticement of a child. He violated parole several times, going back to prison. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)

Little Free Library Dedication

Latest News

Little Free Library Dedication

Wichita's Fairmount neighborhood has a new Little Free Library, thanks to donations and efforts by Storytime Village, the Rotary Club of Wichita and the Shocker Neighborhood Coalition. The library, at the corner of 16th St. North and Gentry, was dedicated and filled with books Thursday. Speakers included Wichita City Council member Lavonta Williams and Ted Ayres, director of community engagement for WSU.

Girl in foster home gets a surprise Christmas gift

Latest News

Girl in foster home gets a surprise Christmas gift

Santina Espinosa, who lives in foster care, was surprised with a new bass at her home in west Wichita on Wednesday. She used to play a bass at school to relieve anxiety; then she had to change schools and did not have as much access to the instrument. CASA OD Sedgwick County, along with numerous groups, pitched in to find and purchase a bass for her. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle)