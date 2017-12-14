Bill Self ‘optimistic’ Billy Preston will play in games for KU this season

More Videos 1:21 North-side Christmas light route Pause 1:51 A sneak peek at new Wichita arcade 1:20 KU's Self explains ‘optimism’ Billy Preston will be cleared to play 1:52 Bill Self on uncertainty of Silvio De Sousa’s status 0:46 A Wichita fire truck was in a music video, but did the fire department know? 2:45 College admissions: Tales from the front line 2:55 Dog rescuer describes her first rescue 1:36 K9 competition is a chance for police dogs to show off 1:33 Highlights from Wichita State’s win over Oklahoma State 1:14 Here's how to ward off 'porch pirates' this holiday Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

KU's Self explains ‘optimism’ Billy Preston will be cleared to play Kansas coach Bill Self talks to reporters about having optimism that Billy Preston might be cleared to play in the future. Self spoke on Dec. 14, 2017. Kansas coach Bill Self talks to reporters about having optimism that Billy Preston might be cleared to play in the future. Self spoke on Dec. 14, 2017. Jesse Newell jnewell@kcstar.com

Kansas coach Bill Self talks to reporters about having optimism that Billy Preston might be cleared to play in the future. Self spoke on Dec. 14, 2017. Jesse Newell jnewell@kcstar.com