Keep your cellphone next to you all the time? You should consider putting it down

Smartphone habits may force doctors to ask patients a few more questions when diagnosing vision or neurological problems. "I think if a person experiences a temporary loss of vision in one eye, that's potentially a very important problem for which they should seek medical attention," says Mayo Clinic neurologist Dr. Dean Wingerchuk. "But, it doesn't always mean there's an abnormality."

