KU loses second consecutive game, falls at home to Arizona State

Add Arizona State of the Pac-12 Conference to the short list of nonconference opponents to defeat Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse in the Bill Self era.
The No. 16-ranked Sun Devils on Sunday stopped the No. 2-ranked Jayhawks 95-85, joining Oral Roberts, Nevada, Richmond and San Diego State as only teams outside the Big 12 to defeat KU at home the last 15 seasons. Texas A&M was in the Big 12 at the time the Aggies downed the Jayhawks, who have an overall record of 224-11 at home under Self.
Tra Holder scored 29 points, Shannon Evans 22, Remy Martin 21, and Romello White 13 for undefeated Arizona State (9-0), which was the first nonconference team to win in Allen since San Diego State on Jan. 5, 2014.
This was KU’s second worst home loss in the Self era. The worst an 11-point setback to Texas in 2011.
KU was led by Lagerald Vick (25 points), Devonté Graham (19), Svi Mykhailiuk (14), Malik Newman (13) and Udoka Azubuike (13).
KU committed 16 turnovers and hit 47.8 percent of its shots including 14 of 38 from three. ASU hit 50.8 percent including 14 of 28 from three.
KU led the Sun Devils 52-50 with 15 minutes, 9 seconds left before ASU went on a 15-0 run to grab a 65-52 lead at 11:09. Martin, Holder and Evans had had four points apiece in the run, while KU was 0-for-6 with four turnovers in that span.
KU trailed by 14 at 68-54 with 9:46 left. The Jayhawks cut the gap to six on two occasions but ASU had an answer and prevailed.
ASU extended KU’s losing streak against Pac-12 schools to three games. Washington beat KU 74-65 on Wednesday at the Sprint Center, while Oregon ended KU’s 2016-17 season by stopping the Jayhawks 74-60 on March 25 at Sprint Center.
Overall, KU (7-2) has dropped two straight games. Last time KU lost back-to-back contests was to Villanova in the 2016 Elite Eight, followed by a loss in the 2016-17 season opener to Indiana in Hawaii.
ASU snapped KU’s 19-game winning streak against ranked teams in Allen.
Notes
Last time KU lost two straight in the same regular season was at Colorado and at Florida in the 2013-14 season. … Bobby Hurley improved to 39-35 in three seasons at ASU. … The Sun Devils are now 5-5 all-time versus KU. … ASU has defeated four ranked teams in Bobby Hurley’s tenure: No. 2 KU, No. 15 Xavier, 102-86, this season, No. 23 USC, 74-57, on Feb. 12, 2016 and No. 18 Texas A&M 67-54 on Dec. 5, 2015. The Nov. 24 Xavier win had been the highest ranked nonconference team ASU has defeated since it beat No. 7 Maryland in the 1994 Maui Invitational.
