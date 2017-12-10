Bruce Weber, Kamau Stokes talk after 61-54 loss to Tulsa

Wichita State guard Landry Shamet, who scored 30 points, talks about his and the Shockers performance in their 78-66 victory over Oklahoma State Saturday in Stillwater. (Video by. Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
All aboard the Polar Express! The Polar Express at OJ Watson Park runs through December 16. A reading of Chris Van Allsburg’s Polar Express is followed by a crafts and a train ride to visit Santa. Stop at the campfire to enjoy s’mores and hot chocolate, then end with a special gift! Kids are encouraged to wear pajamas. An adult must also attend and register. Ages 2+. Cost is $15 per person. (Video by Matt Crow / The Wichita Eagle)
The United Way of the Plains used money from the former local Boeing Employees Community Fund to give away shoes, socks, hats and gloves to students at Cooper, Colvin and Oaklawn elementary schools on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.
Wichita State’s Landry Shamet and Shaquille Morris, who scored 21 and 20 points respectively, talk about overcoming a halftime deficit to beat South Dakota State 95-85 at Koch Arena Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)