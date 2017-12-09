WSU’s Landry Shamet talks about his and the Shockers victory over Oklahoma State

More Videos

Highlights from Wichita State’s win over Oklahoma State

Kansas.com’s Taylor Eldridge breaks down WSU’s win over Oklahoma State

WSU coach Gregg Marshall talks about their game with Oklahoma State

How much does low literacy cost?

Newton man to spend life in prison

Bruce Weber explains why he likes playing in Wichita

A steak (and a bathroom) that has to be seen to be believed

WSU’s Landry Shamet and Shaq Morris talk about their victory over South Dakota State

Spirit to add 1,000 jobs in Wichita

All Aboard the Polar Express!

    Wichita State guard Landry Shamet, who scored 30 points, talks about his and the Shockers performance in their 78-66 victory over Oklahoma State Saturday in Stillwater. (Video by. Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

Wichita State guard Landry Shamet, who scored 30 points, talks about his and the Shockers performance in their 78-66 victory over Oklahoma State Saturday in Stillwater. (Video by. Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
All aboard the Polar Express! The Polar Express at OJ Watson Park runs through December 16. A reading of Chris Van Allsburg’s Polar Express is followed by a crafts and a train ride to visit Santa. Stop at the campfire to enjoy s’mores and hot chocolate, then end with a special gift! Kids are encouraged to wear pajamas. An adult must also attend and register. Ages 2+. Cost is $15 per person. (Video by Matt Crow / The Wichita Eagle)

United Way helps keep kids warm with giveaway

The United Way of the Plains used money from the former local Boeing Employees Community Fund to give away shoes, socks, hats and gloves to students at Cooper, Colvin and Oaklawn elementary schools on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017.

How to read to a child

Speech Language Pathologist Erica Suellentrop gives some pointers on how to read to a child. (Video by Fernando Salazar /The Wichita Eagle)