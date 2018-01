More Videos 0:51 A look at Wichita's new Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House Pause 9:09 Bennett says investigation into police officer in swatting case still ongoing 0:55 Swatting suspect makes first appearance before a Wichita judge 1:05 Carroll dodges Ark City's late charge 2:49 Gov. Brownback's last State of the State address surprisingly all about education 1:15 Woman reads text message from police chief after shooting in her home 1:57 Mother recounts chaos after officer fired gun in front of her four children 5:57 My Home: Historic mansion is the gem of South Broadway 1:26 Michael O’Donnell shocked and puzzled over FBI wiretap 2:21 ECU coach Michael Perry calls WSU 'elite of the elite' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Inside the Field of Screams: 'We actually had a guy ... pee himself.' Go behind the scenes and see what goes into making the largest haunted attraction in Kansas, Field of Screams, come to life on a nightly basis. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) Go behind the scenes and see what goes into making the largest haunted attraction in Kansas, Field of Screams, come to life on a nightly basis. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com

Go behind the scenes and see what goes into making the largest haunted attraction in Kansas, Field of Screams, come to life on a nightly basis. (Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle) theying@wichitaeagle.com