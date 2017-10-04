Mochi, record holder for longest dog tongue, is the latest reason to adopt your next pet

More Videos

Wichita police chief answers questions about fatal swatting incident 7:32

Wichita police chief answers questions about fatal swatting incident

Pause
Time-lapse of Koch Arena filling up in school colors 1:06

Time-lapse of Koch Arena filling up in school colors

What to do if you think you have a recalled product 1:30

What to do if you think you have a recalled product

Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police 2:24

Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police

'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas 1:46

'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas

Watch glass fusing at City Arts 1:09

Watch glass fusing at City Arts

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 0:54

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting'

Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting' 4:59

Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting'

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance 0:33

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance

Man claims responsibility for 'swatting' call in YouTube video 15:16

Man claims responsibility for 'swatting' call in YouTube video

  • St. Bernard breaks world record for longest dog tongue

    Mochi “Mo” Rickert, an eight-year-old St. Bernard from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, now holds the Guinness World Records for having the Longest tongue on a dog. Her tongue measures 7.31 inches in length. According to a Guinness press release, "It enables her to eat quickly and sometimes causes her to fling food up to two or four feet across a room!"

Mochi “Mo” Rickert, an eight-year-old St. Bernard from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, now holds the Guinness World Records for having the Longest tongue on a dog. Her tongue measures 7.31 inches in length. According to a Guinness press release, "It enables her to eat quickly and sometimes causes her to fling food up to two or four feet across a room!" Guinness World Records: Amazing Animals
Mochi “Mo” Rickert, an eight-year-old St. Bernard from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, now holds the Guinness World Records for having the Longest tongue on a dog. Her tongue measures 7.31 inches in length. According to a Guinness press release, "It enables her to eat quickly and sometimes causes her to fling food up to two or four feet across a room!" Guinness World Records: Amazing Animals

Latest News

Mochi, record holder for longest dog tongue, is the latest reason to adopt your next pet

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@star-telegram.com

October 04, 2017 07:38 AM

UPDATED October 04, 2017 10:01 AM

Mochi loves peanut butter and gives some of the wettest kisses around.

That’s what Carla and Craig Rickert thought they were getting when they adopted the year-and-a-half-old Saint Bernard from an agency called Big Dogs Huge Paws in Colorado, which works exclusively with large breed dogs.

But now they’ve got a world record holder in their yard, after Guinness named Mochi’s tongue the longest in the land. The eight-year-old rescue from Sioux Falls, South Dakota has a kisser that measures in at a whopping 7.31 inches (18.58 centimeters) at full extension.

It may result in larger-than-average water puddles accumulating around her water dish, and larger-than-average drool puddles around her naps, but all the extra cleaning up is worth it for a dog like Mochi, said Carla Rickert.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“When we open that Guinness World’s Records book and see Mochi’s picture in there, we’re going to feel very proud,” Rickert said. “It’s going to make all the water and slobber we’ve had to clean up over the last six-and-a-half years well worth it.”

And what do the Rickerts use to get Mochi to show off her unique talent? Peanut butter, of course.

“She’s a comic relief to us,” Carla said. “She’s very funny. She’s brought a lot of joy into our lives.”

via GIPHY

From rescue pup to certified world record holder: Mochi’s a true underdog story.

It should be noted that Mochi is the current record holder. Her tongue is not the longest of all time.

That honor goes to the late Brandy, a Boxer from St. Clair Shores, Mich., whose tongue stretched an amazing 17 inches, and who passed in 2002.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Wichita police chief answers questions about fatal swatting incident 7:32

Wichita police chief answers questions about fatal swatting incident

Pause
Time-lapse of Koch Arena filling up in school colors 1:06

Time-lapse of Koch Arena filling up in school colors

What to do if you think you have a recalled product 1:30

What to do if you think you have a recalled product

Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police 2:24

Timeline of the fatal 'swatting' call to Wichita police

'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas 1:46

'Swatting' suspect Tyler Barriss won't fight extradition to Kansas

Watch glass fusing at City Arts 1:09

Watch glass fusing at City Arts

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting' 0:54

Police release body camera video from shooting linked to 'swatting'

Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting' 4:59

Police release the 911 call that led to the deadly 'swatting'

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance 0:33

City Council puts money toward charity instead of police surveillance

Man claims responsibility for 'swatting' call in YouTube video 15:16

Man claims responsibility for 'swatting' call in YouTube video

  • Wichita police chief answers questions about fatal swatting incident

    Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsey answers questions about the death of Andrew Finch on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. (Video by Wichita Police Department)

Wichita police chief answers questions about fatal swatting incident

View More Video