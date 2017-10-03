Brownback’s office was eager to work behind the scenes with Trump, emails show

More Videos 3:29 Twin Lakes shooting suspect pleads not guilty plea Pause 6:53 My Home: This WaterWalk condo has double the space 6:57 How we got the Big Ditch 1:08 Kansan John Musgrave talks about Vietnam 4:37 Highlights of Kansas State's win over Baylor 3:23 Week 5: Player of the Year watch list 4:25 Dining With Denise: The Old Town Chili Cookoff 0:36 Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter 1:25 Plans unveiled for new Warren Theatre in Oklahoma 1:21 How to pick the perfect watermelon Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Milestones in Sam Brownback's career Sam Brownback has spent many years in Kansas politics. Here are some of the highlights from that time. Sam Brownback has spent many years in Kansas politics. Here are some of the highlights from that time. Hunter Woodall and Neil Nakahodo The Kansas City Star

Sam Brownback has spent many years in Kansas politics. Here are some of the highlights from that time. Hunter Woodall and Neil Nakahodo The Kansas City Star