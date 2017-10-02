Las Vegas gunman’s brother says family is ‘dumbfounded, bewildered, horrified’

More Videos 0:57 Depression concerned this student. So he did something about it. Pause 1:29 Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 1:29 Police identify Las Vegas shooting suspect, say companion may have been found 1:25 Plans unveiled for new Warren Theatre in Oklahoma 2:10 Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens 2:09 How does a crime get classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 3:29 Taking a knee: How Colin Kaepernick started an NFL movement 4:37 Highlights of Kansas State's win over Baylor 3:02 How to make beef and cabbage bierocks 6:57 How we got the Big Ditch Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Las Vegas shooting at concert kills dozens A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 50 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 400, officials said Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed. A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire while country music star Jason Aldean was performing Sunday night a the Route 91 Harvest Festival. At least 50 people, including two off-duty police officers, and wounded more than 400, officials said Monday. Here, see footage of people fleeing the scene and police responding before suspect 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was killed. Storyful

