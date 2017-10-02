Who is Marilou Danley and why was she a person of interest in the Las Vegas shooting?

Law enforcement stirred widespread interest when they named Marilou Danley as a person of interest in the massive Las Vegas shooting Monday morning, but hours later they spoke with her and cleared her of any involvement.
Danley was described as a “companion” to gunman 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, and they did not refer to her as a suspect. She was a roommate of Paddock in Mesquite, Nevada since January, according to Heavy.com. Paddock was responsible for shooting and killing at least 50 people and injuring at least 400 others at a Jason Aldean concert across from the Mandalay Bay hotel, according to law enforcement.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released photos of her and her vehicle at 5:22 a.m. Monday, and by 6:37 a.m. officers said they had located her overseas.
Marilou Danley is being sought for questioning re the investigation into the active shooter incident. If seen please call 9-1-1! pic.twitter.com/Z83XvcHejH— LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017
We have located the vehicles in question, and we are confident we have located the female person of interest.— LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017
Officers later announced that she is no longer considered a person of interest in the shooting.
“Detectives have made contact with her and do not believe she is involved with the shooting on the strip,” CNN reported the Police Department as saying. “She is no longer being sought out as a person of interest.”
Danley’s now-deleted Facebook page identified her as a “proud mom and grandma who lives life to the fullest,” according to the Express. She described herself on her LinkedIn page as a “gambling and casino professional” living in Reno, Nevada. Her LinkedIn also lists her as working as a “high limit hostess” at Club Paradise, Atlantis Casino in Reno between 2010 and 2013, but does not list another job since that year.
