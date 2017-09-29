Student dies at hospital after reportedly shooting self at Lee’s Summit North High

A 17-year-old Lee’s Summit North High School student died of a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound while inside the school early Friday morning.
The student was a senior girl, Lee’s Summit police said in a statement. The student was located on the second floor of the school, and other students reported hearing a single gun shot, police added.
The school was placed on a soft lockdown after police were called at 7:50 a.m. An early release was ordered, and students were excused at 9:20 a.m. Lee’s Summit police officers remained at the school Friday after classes were let out. At least four police vehicles were seen in the parking lot.
“Very overwhelming,” student Zoee Fisher said outside after students were dismissed for the day.
She said she was in a hallway, one floor from where the incident happened happened when she heard what sounded like a “crash or bang.”
Another student, Michael Fort, said he had a friend who committed suicide, also with a gun, in 2015.
“This kind of made me go back to that,” he said. “That made me feel really worried and sad.”
At a press conference Friday, Lee’s Summit Superintendent Dennis Carpenter mourned the loss of the student.
“Today, as the district’s leader, my heart is breaking,” Carpenter said.
The district canceled most practices and events Friday following the incident. The Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North football game was postponed. It will be played at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lee’s Summit North.
The Class 2, District 13 girls’ tennis tournament, an all-day event on the school’s campus, was not canceled or postponed.
In a statement on the district website, school officials said that additional counselors were made available for students and staff and will continue to be available next week.
“Out of respect to the family and student privacy, we are not able to share more specific information about the incident or the police investigation,” the district statement said. “I want to commend our staff for their quick actions and our students for their compassion and sensitivity.”
Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc
Comments