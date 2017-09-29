Student dies at hospital after reportedly shooting self at Lee’s Summit North High

More Videos

Kansas warden frees young deer caught in hammock 3:12

Kansas warden frees young deer caught in hammock

Pause
Derby elementary recognized as Blue Ribbon School 0:52

Derby elementary recognized as Blue Ribbon School

Student dies at hospital after reported suicide attempt at Lee’s Summit North High 0:35

Student dies at hospital after reported suicide attempt at Lee’s Summit North High

Shawnee Mission North High School student becomes second teen to join Kansas governor's race 1:55

Shawnee Mission North High School student becomes second teen to join Kansas governor's race

Wilson family of Valley Center enjoys memorable Friday 0:47

Wilson family of Valley Center enjoys memorable Friday

How to make beef and cabbage bierocks 3:02

How to make beef and cabbage bierocks

Week 4: Player of the Year watch list 3:31

Week 4: Player of the Year watch list

Free hummus day at Meddys 1:04

Free hummus day at Meddys

Tree climbing competition comes to Wichita 1:01

Tree climbing competition comes to Wichita

Redesigned SHS space to host Sheep Show 2:01

Redesigned SHS space to host Sheep Show

  • Lee’s Summit North students describe the scene Friday morning

    A Lee’s Summit North High School student died of a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound while inside the school Friday. The student, whose name has not been released, died at a nearby hospital, Lee’s Summit police said. The student was located on the second floor of the school, and other students reported hearing a single gun shot, police added.

A Lee’s Summit North High School student died of a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound while inside the school Friday. The student, whose name has not been released, died at a nearby hospital, Lee’s Summit police said. The student was located on the second floor of the school, and other students reported hearing a single gun shot, police added. Shane Keyser The Kansas City Star
A Lee’s Summit North High School student died of a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound while inside the school Friday. The student, whose name has not been released, died at a nearby hospital, Lee’s Summit police said. The student was located on the second floor of the school, and other students reported hearing a single gun shot, police added. Shane Keyser The Kansas City Star

Latest News

Student dies at hospital after reportedly shooting self at Lee’s Summit North High

By Kaitlyn Schwers, Max Londberg and Tony Rizzo

trizzo@kcstar.com

September 29, 2017 9:31 AM

A 17-year-old Lee’s Summit North High School student died of a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound while inside the school early Friday morning.

The student was a senior girl, Lee’s Summit police said in a statement. The student was located on the second floor of the school, and other students reported hearing a single gun shot, police added.

The school was placed on a soft lockdown after police were called at 7:50 a.m. An early release was ordered, and students were excused at 9:20 a.m. Lee’s Summit police officers remained at the school Friday after classes were let out. At least four police vehicles were seen in the parking lot.

“Very overwhelming,” student Zoee Fisher said outside after students were dismissed for the day.

She said she was in a hallway, one floor from where the incident happened happened when she heard what sounded like a “crash or bang.”

Another student, Michael Fort, said he had a friend who committed suicide, also with a gun, in 2015.

“This kind of made me go back to that,” he said. “That made me feel really worried and sad.”

At a press conference Friday, Lee’s Summit Superintendent Dennis Carpenter mourned the loss of the student.

“Today, as the district’s leader, my heart is breaking,” Carpenter said.

The district canceled most practices and events Friday following the incident. The Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North football game was postponed. It will be played at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lee’s Summit North.

More Videos

Kansas warden frees young deer caught in hammock 3:12

Kansas warden frees young deer caught in hammock

Pause
Derby elementary recognized as Blue Ribbon School 0:52

Derby elementary recognized as Blue Ribbon School

Student dies at hospital after reported suicide attempt at Lee’s Summit North High 0:35

Student dies at hospital after reported suicide attempt at Lee’s Summit North High

Shawnee Mission North High School student becomes second teen to join Kansas governor's race 1:55

Shawnee Mission North High School student becomes second teen to join Kansas governor's race

Wilson family of Valley Center enjoys memorable Friday 0:47

Wilson family of Valley Center enjoys memorable Friday

How to make beef and cabbage bierocks 3:02

How to make beef and cabbage bierocks

Week 4: Player of the Year watch list 3:31

Week 4: Player of the Year watch list

Free hummus day at Meddys 1:04

Free hummus day at Meddys

Tree climbing competition comes to Wichita 1:01

Tree climbing competition comes to Wichita

Redesigned SHS space to host Sheep Show 2:01

Redesigned SHS space to host Sheep Show

  • Student dies at hospital after reported suicide attempt at Lee’s Summit North High

    A Lee’s Summit North High School student died of a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound while inside the school Friday. The student, whose name has not been released, died at a nearby hospital, Lee’s Summit police said. The student was located on the second floor of the school, and other students reported hearing a single gun shot, police added.

Student dies at hospital after reported suicide attempt at Lee’s Summit North High

A Lee’s Summit North High School student died of a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound while inside the school Friday. The student, whose name has not been released, died at a nearby hospital, Lee’s Summit police said. The student was located on the second floor of the school, and other students reported hearing a single gun shot, police added.

Shane Keyser The Kansas City Star

The Class 2, District 13 girls’ tennis tournament, an all-day event on the school’s campus, was not canceled or postponed.

In a statement on the district website, school officials said that additional counselors were made available for students and staff and will continue to be available next week.

“Out of respect to the family and student privacy, we are not able to share more specific information about the incident or the police investigation,” the district statement said. “I want to commend our staff for their quick actions and our students for their compassion and sensitivity.”

Tony Rizzo: 816-234-4435, @trizzkc

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Kansas warden frees young deer caught in hammock

View More Video