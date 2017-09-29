Student dies at hospital after reportedly shooting self at Lee’s Summit North High

More Videos 3:12 Kansas warden frees young deer caught in hammock Pause 0:52 Derby elementary recognized as Blue Ribbon School 0:35 Student dies at hospital after reported suicide attempt at Lee’s Summit North High 1:55 Shawnee Mission North High School student becomes second teen to join Kansas governor's race 0:47 Wilson family of Valley Center enjoys memorable Friday 3:02 How to make beef and cabbage bierocks 3:31 Week 4: Player of the Year watch list 1:04 Free hummus day at Meddys 1:01 Tree climbing competition comes to Wichita 2:01 Redesigned SHS space to host Sheep Show Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Lee’s Summit North students describe the scene Friday morning A Lee’s Summit North High School student died of a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound while inside the school Friday. The student, whose name has not been released, died at a nearby hospital, Lee’s Summit police said. The student was located on the second floor of the school, and other students reported hearing a single gun shot, police added. A Lee’s Summit North High School student died of a reported self-inflicted gunshot wound while inside the school Friday. The student, whose name has not been released, died at a nearby hospital, Lee’s Summit police said. The student was located on the second floor of the school, and other students reported hearing a single gun shot, police added. Shane Keyser The Kansas City Star

