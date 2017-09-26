The nurse was arrested protecting this unconscious reserve officer. Monday, he died.

More Videos 1:35 AAC commissioner visits Wichita State Pause 3:53 Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient 3:05 Chip and Joanna Gaines announce the end of 'Fixer Upper' 0:17 Wichita doctor in St. Thomas during Hurricane Irma 2:20 Five steps you can take while you wait for answers from Equifax 0:53 Miri's Minis to open in College Hill 1:04 Free hummus day at Meddys 2:23 “We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.” 1:31 Wichita man charged with attempted first-degree murder in shooting 2:00 Suspect asked for shooting victim by name Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Officer arrests Utah nurse for refusing to let him take blood from unconscious patient Police body camera footage from July 26 shows the arrest of Utah University Hospital nurse after she explained to Det. Jeff Payne that he could not take blood from an unconscious patient. Nurse Alex Wubbels said the hospital could only allow police to take blood from a patient in cases where they are under arrest, have given consent, or when a warrant is issued. The patient was involved in a collision with a car fleeing police, the Salt Lake Tribune said, but was not suspected of wrongdoing. The driver of the fleeing car was killed. Police body camera footage from July 26 shows the arrest of Utah University Hospital nurse after she explained to Det. Jeff Payne that he could not take blood from an unconscious patient. Nurse Alex Wubbels said the hospital could only allow police to take blood from a patient in cases where they are under arrest, have given consent, or when a warrant is issued. The patient was involved in a collision with a car fleeing police, the Salt Lake Tribune said, but was not suspected of wrongdoing. The driver of the fleeing car was killed. Karra Porter via Storyful

