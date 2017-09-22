It’s burritos and burgers, now? Is there anything Amazon won’t deliver?

Amazon’s vision, according to its own verbiage, is to be the “Earth’s most customer centric company; to build a place where people can come to find and discover anything they might want to buy online.”
That’s a lofty goal; one the online retail giant seem to be pushing toward big time. On Wednesday, the company announced that Amazon Restaurants (an actual division of Amazon) brokered a deal with New York-based company Olo to offer food delivery services to its Prime members from restaurants like Chipotle, Five Guys and Wingston.
Amazon has had a one-hour restaurant delivery service in Seattle since 2015, according to Bloomberg.
It’s big news for anyone who’s been too lazy to drive out for a carnitas burrito or cheesebuger and extra fries. The deal will allow Prime members will be able to get one-hour delivery of food from local restaurants at menu price, according to the industry site pymnts.com.
Other restaurants that could be including Applebee’s, Chili’s, Denny’s, Jamba Juice, Noodles & Company, Red Robin, Shake Shack and sweetgreen.
This has been a year of big moves for Amazon. Aside from buying up large portions of California’s Central Valley, the company moved into the grocery market (quite literally) by buying Whole Foods Market (and then promptly making it more of a normal grocery store chain, according to Fox Business).
It’s also made a move, though quietly, to break into the booze delivery service.
“Back in August, the company very quietly added a handful more cities where Prime members can pay $8 for one-hour beer, wine, and spirits delivery (or get it for free, if they’ll wait two hours),” according to Grub Street.
That service will be available in Cincinnati, Chicago, Columbus, L.A., Minneapolis, New York, Phoenix, Portland, Richmond, San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle, according to Grub Street.
There’s even an Amazon Dash button specifically for beer, thanks to MillerCoors.
