A Subway, not the one photographed above, was robbed twice Tuesday night, police say.
The first thief got all the cash from Subway. The second thief just got spare change.

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

September 20, 2017 11:04 AM

Two men robbed the same Subway within five minutes, leaving the second thief with nothing more to show for his crime than spare change, according to a police report.

The robberies happened at a Subway, located in downtown San Diego, at 11:10 pm. and 11:15 p.m., according to Fox 5.

The suspect for the first robbery visited the Subway at 8 p.m. Tuesday, leaving the food joint without incident after talking to the clerk.

That same man returned later that night, police said, when he ordered a sandwich before robbing the restaurant.

“The suspect gave the clerk money for his order and when the clerk opened the register drawer, the suspect demanded the cash from the register,” San Diego police officer John Buttle wrote in the police report. “The victim gave the money to the suspect, who left the scene.”

But that clerk wasn’t out of the woods just yet — five minutes later, another man, this one covering his face with a bandana, also robbed the Subway, police said.

With no cash left, the clerk gave the second man all that remained: spare change.

Billy Hernandez, a San Diego police officer with the Media Services Unit, confirmed the incident.

It is not yet known if the two robberies were connected.

Hernandez said the amount of money stolen will not be made public.

Police confirmed the clerk was not injured, and that detectives are investigating the incident.

Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

