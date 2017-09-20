College student returns a wallet with $1,500 to a homeowner who won't answer the door

More Videos 1:37 What would happen if a plane crashed at the Wichita airport? Pause 1:23 Police give details about shooting at Kansas Department of Revenue 1:26 Stone arch cellars may be hidden treasure of Flint Hills 0:50 'A guy with a gun was trying to go inside but somebody locked the doors on him.' 0:33 Raw footage of shooting near 21st and Amidon 2:23 “We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.” 3:05 K-State QB Jesse Ertz takes blame for Vanderbilt loss 1:04 Free hummus day at Meddys 2:22 The best things to do this weekend? These are the Keeper's 0:38 LaVela banquet hall opens next to the Candle Club Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

This surveillance video shows teen returning wallet with $1,500 in cash to Elk Grove resident Melissa Vang is thrilled to see goodness lies in the hearts of teens. "God bless this young man's heart," she wrote on Facebook with a post of this video. It shows Tyler Opdyke, 18, leaving her husband's wallet stuffed with $1,500 cash to her doorstep after waiting for someone to answer the door. Vang apologized for not opening the door to strangers, but later found the the teen and thanked him for the kind gesture. Melissa Vang is thrilled to see goodness lies in the hearts of teens. "God bless this young man's heart," she wrote on Facebook with a post of this video. It shows Tyler Opdyke, 18, leaving her husband's wallet stuffed with $1,500 cash to her doorstep after waiting for someone to answer the door. Vang apologized for not opening the door to strangers, but later found the the teen and thanked him for the kind gesture. Video courtesy Melissa Vang

Melissa Vang is thrilled to see goodness lies in the hearts of teens. "God bless this young man's heart," she wrote on Facebook with a post of this video. It shows Tyler Opdyke, 18, leaving her husband's wallet stuffed with $1,500 cash to her doorstep after waiting for someone to answer the door. Vang apologized for not opening the door to strangers, but later found the the teen and thanked him for the kind gesture. Video courtesy Melissa Vang