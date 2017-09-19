Target sold dressers that tipped onto preschoolers. 178,000 are now recalled

Reports of dressers tipping over, including one falling on two 3-year-olds, has prompted Target to recall about 178,000 Room Essentials four-drawer dressers.

Five dressers or chest of drawers sold by Target have been recalled in 2017 as tip-over hazards.

This U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice states, “The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.”

And the retail chain admits to knowing of 12 dressers falling over, one of which did so onto the preschoolers. No injuries were reported.

The dressers measure 41 7/8 inches high, 31 ½ inches wide and 15 11/16 inches deep. Fortunately for those children, Room Essentials dressers tend to be relatively lightweight compared to other dressers. As part of Target’s house brand of affordable furniture, they’re designed for easy assembly and intra-room mobility with clean, flourish-free aesthetics.

These dressers were sold from January 2013 to April 2016 for $118. For a refund, customers can call Target at 1-800-440-0680 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern time daily.

The USCPSC regularly warns consumers of the dangers of dressers not properly anchored to the wall.

Just takes a minute for a tragic tipover to occur. Just takes a minute to #AnchorIt and protect a child. https://t.co/X1f391L0Sf pic.twitter.com/MLto4NdCdd — U.S. CPSC (@USCPSC) September 6, 2017