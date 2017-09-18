Missing man's body sat in a truck in an airport parking lot for eight months

More Videos 1:26 Stone arch cellars may be hidden treasure of Flint Hills Pause 2:23 “We may disagree with his policies but we need to support the office.” 1:50 Police discuss homicide of Wichita doctor 1:30 A review of the queso at Chipotle, which was just released today 0:38 LaVela banquet hall opens next to the Candle Club 1:31 West High students weigh in on school's cellphone policy 0:20 Watch Zach Jellison, born with spina bifida, score his touchdown 1:53 Robotics become an increasing factor in local medicine 8:02 911 call from Emprise Bank about check 1:08 Kansan John Musgrave talks about Vietnam Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Her husband’s body sat in an airport parking lot for eight months. She wants answers Carolina Potter describes her frustrations at how Lenexa and KCI Airport police handled her missing person report on her husband Randy Potter. He was missing for eight months until Kansas City police found Potter’s body last week at KCI Airport when they were alerted to a foul odor coming from a truck. He appeared to have died by suicide. His family wants to know why his body was not found sooner. Carolina Potter describes her frustrations at how Lenexa and KCI Airport police handled her missing person report on her husband Randy Potter. He was missing for eight months until Kansas City police found Potter’s body last week at KCI Airport when they were alerted to a foul odor coming from a truck. He appeared to have died by suicide. His family wants to know why his body was not found sooner. Allison Long and Ian Cummings The Kansas City Star

Carolina Potter describes her frustrations at how Lenexa and KCI Airport police handled her missing person report on her husband Randy Potter. He was missing for eight months until Kansas City police found Potter’s body last week at KCI Airport when they were alerted to a foul odor coming from a truck. He appeared to have died by suicide. His family wants to know why his body was not found sooner. Allison Long and Ian Cummings The Kansas City Star