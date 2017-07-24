Wesley Ortho/Spine unit to get $10M renovation

Wesley Medical Center’s Orthopedic/Spine Unit will get a $10 million renovation and expansion this fall. The project includes updated physical therapy space, new equipment, new monitors and an expansion from 31 beds to 34.
“We realize people have a choice with where they go for surgery and where they receive care,” said Casey Guber, chief operating officer for Wesley Healthcare, in a news release. “We want people leaving not only with an exceptional care experience, but a feeling that the amenities were that of a luxury hotel.”
Wesley is recognized nationwide for services in this area, including designation as a Blue Distinction Center+ for Spine Surgery and a Blue Distinction Center for Knee & Hip Replacement as part of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Distinction Specialty Care Program. Wesley was one of nine Kansas facilities to be recognized by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas for its program expertise and cost-efficiency. The other Wichita hospital named was Via Christi St. Francis.
Additional planned components, such as pre-operative education classes and a spine nurse navigator, are hoped to move Wesley toward a Center of Excellence designation for spine and other orthopedic surgery services.
The new floor will allow for better physician and patient flow while expanding bed capacity. Ortho/Spine unit beds are almost always at capacity, with an average of 80 percent in use on any given day, according to a news release.
Wesley did not say when the renovations would be completed.
“At the end of the day my goal is to really exceed the level of care and quality we provide our patients,” said Joey Dean, director of risk management and spine services, in a news release. “It’s always wrapped up in quality.”
