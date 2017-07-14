Beyonce introduces twins Sir Carter and Rumi to the world

The wait is over.
Beyonce posted a photo of her newborn twins to Instagram early Friday and confirmed the rumors about their names.
“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” she wrote on Instagram where she shared the first official portrait of the babies.
The photo scooped up more than 1 million “likes” in just the first 40 minutes.
The photo used a background of flowers similar to the one Beyonce used when she posted a maternity portrait in February to announce she was pregnant with twins. (She brought the veil back, too.)
The superstar singer, 35, and her mogul husband, Jay-Z, 47, are also parents to a 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.
Jay-Z’s real name is Shawn Carter, giving clue to the inspiration for Sir Carter.
Not surprisingly, the new portrait drove Beyonce’s fans straight to social media to gush.
Sleep? Who needs sleep?
The queen’s babies demand adoration.
They quickly became trending Twitter topics, not surprisingly.
Beyonce probably up feeding the twins and watching the world go crazy over the twins pic like "I did that" #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/W4zzCTNJsA— .. (@chey_on) July 14, 2017
when you wanna go to sleep but beyonce posted a pic of Sir Carter and Rumi pic.twitter.com/WvCzpb3Gs5— ㅤㅤㅤ (@sinfultrails) July 14, 2017
Beyoncé has 700k likes in 20 minutes. It's 1:31am est. Imagine how many likes Sir Carter and Rumi are gnna get once the entire world is up.— Kham (@ftkhamryn) July 14, 2017
Sir Carter and Rumi are finally introduced to the world and the Beyhive is like this right now: pic.twitter.com/wd4c8GAcbm— Alex (@MrCoon007) July 14, 2017
I was not prepared to see Sir Carter and Rumi on the internet today #beyoncetwins pic.twitter.com/Dv7oqTFwh6— liz (@smolbeanxcalum) July 14, 2017
WE ARE NOT WORTHY #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/ubqnglVckM— Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) July 14, 2017
