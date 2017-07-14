Beyonce introduced her new babies to the world early Friday and drove Twitter into overdrive. The babies are named Sir Carter and Rumi.
Beyonce introduced her new babies to the world early Friday and drove Twitter into overdrive. The babies are named Sir Carter and Rumi. Beyonce Instagram
Beyonce introduced her new babies to the world early Friday and drove Twitter into overdrive. The babies are named Sir Carter and Rumi. Beyonce Instagram

Latest News

July 14, 2017 1:20 AM

Beyonce introduces twins Sir Carter and Rumi to the world

By Lisa Gutierrez

lgutierrez@kcstar.com

The wait is over.

Beyonce posted a photo of her newborn twins to Instagram early Friday and confirmed the rumors about their names.

“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today,” she wrote on Instagram where she shared the first official portrait of the babies.

The photo scooped up more than 1 million “likes” in just the first 40 minutes.

 

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. ❤️

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

The photo used a background of flowers similar to the one Beyonce used when she posted a maternity portrait in February to announce she was pregnant with twins. (She brought the veil back, too.)

The superstar singer, 35, and her mogul husband, Jay-Z, 47, are also parents to a 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.

Jay-Z’s real name is Shawn Carter, giving clue to the inspiration for Sir Carter.

Not surprisingly, the new portrait drove Beyonce’s fans straight to social media to gush.

Sleep? Who needs sleep?

The queen’s babies demand adoration.

They quickly became trending Twitter topics, not surprisingly.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The best things to do this weekend? These are the Keeper's

The best things to do this weekend? These are the Keeper's 1:54

The best things to do this weekend? These are the Keeper's
A re-creation of the I-70 crash according to reports by the Kansas Turnpike Authority 1:30

A re-creation of the I-70 crash according to reports by the Kansas Turnpike Authority
Dining with Denise: Lumpia rolls local chef to success 3:55

Dining with Denise: Lumpia rolls local chef to success

View More Video