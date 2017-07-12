A re-creation of the I-70 crash according to reports by the Kansas Turnpike Authority

Five people died in a fiery traffic crash Tuesday on Interstate 70 near 174th Street west of Bonner Springs. Here's what happened according to reports from the Kansas Turnpike Authority.
Neil Nakahodo and Tony Rizzo The Kansas City Star
Duck's Flying Discs opens in new space

Carrie Rengers

Chris “Duck” Dendurent moved his Duck's Flying Discs to a new Riverside site across the intersection from Riverside Cafe. The space is four times larger than his old store. Carrie Rengers/The Wichita Eagle

Aftermath of massive Interstate 70 wreck

Investigators sift through the remains of two tractor-trailers and three passenger vehicles that were destroyed on Tuesday in a fiery crash along Interstate 70 west of Bonner Springs. Another vehicle involved in the wreck was able to be driven from the sc

Inside Wichita: See what a sports mascot sees

Justin Vulliamy has been hiding inside various sports mascot costumes since he was a high school student. He currently serves as “Thunder Dog” for the Wichita Thunder and “Spinner,” the squirrel mascot for the Wichita Wingnuts. (Travis Heying / The Wichita Eagle))

First pygmy hippo born in Kansas

A pygmy hippo, believed to be a girl, was born at Tanganyika Wildlife Park. The hippo weighs approximately 13 pounds. Video courtesy of Tanganyika Wildlife Park