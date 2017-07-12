Man fatally shot by police officer in Leavenworth identified

Kansas officials on Wednesday identified Antonio Garcia Jr. as the man fatally shot by a Leavenworth police officer Tuesday night.
Garcia, 47, of Leavenworth, was shot about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Rose Street, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
The KBI said that a Leavenworth officer was dispatched to investigate a possible stolen vehicle.
After the officer arrived, there was an altercation and the officer fired his weapon.
Emergency medical crews were dispatched, and they pronounced Garcia dead at the scene, the KBI said.
The officer was not injured.
Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said at a news conference Wednesday that the officer, who is now on leave, responded to the call alone. He would not comment on whether Garcia was armed or if he attacked the officer.
Garcia’s wife was arrested for allegedly interfering with a law enforcement officer; concealing, destroying or altering evidence; and criminal damage to property. Thompson said she had not been charged as of Wednesday afternoon.
The KBI said its investigation is continuing.
