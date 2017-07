For 3 ½ weeks Garry and Pat Porter have hosted an uninvited house guest, one that seldom leaves and who recently showed up with her two kids, too. But the guest, thumb-sized Ruby, the ruby-throated hummingbird, has been the highlight of the summer at their home in east Wichita. Thursday morning the tiny bird was feeding two baby hummingbirds in her tea-cup sized nest.(July 6, 2017) (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)