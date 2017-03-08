Air drops continue in Reno County

Steve Hazen thinks he will finally get some sleep Tuesday night after 31 hours of trying to keep his house and property protected. He did a back burn so there was nothing left to burn near his house. (Oliver Morrison/The Wichita Eagle/March 7, 2017)
Reno County Sheriff Randy Henderson gives an update Tuesday afternoon, March 7, 2017, on the fire that has burned more than 6,000 acres in Reno and Rice counties. (Video by Bryan Horwath / The Wichita Eagle)
Mike Koehn waits for an insurance adjuster to look at his house and about everything he and his wife, Myrna, own. It all burned down in the fire Monday, a couple miles west of Protection, Kansas. (Oliver Morrison/The Wichita Eagle)
About 50 people returned back to Protection Valley Manor, a nursing home in Protection, Kansas. Karla Harvey, a nurse, talks about nearly losing her home and spending the night at Coldwater High School gymnasium. (Oliver Morrison/The Wichita Eagle/March 7, 2017)