Oak Grove neighborhoods severely damaged, roads blocked after Monday night tornadoes

First light in Oak Grove, Mo., Tuesday cast a long shadow on dozens of home ripped apart, with some blown from their foundations, following a tornado that tore through this small community in eastern Jackson County the night before.
“We didn’t have time to be afraid,” said Mike Hicks, 52, who had been in his home not far from 26th Street and Broadway when the tornado struck.
“The television station we were watching was saying there was no rotation. That’s when the window blew out,” he said Tuesday morning, as he looked on the considerable damage done to homes of neighbors.
Hicks took cover in the basement with this wife and 14-year-old son.
“It felt like it lasted 10 seconds,” he said.
Afterward, in the dark, he and his son made their way through nearby homes, calming panicked neighbors whose cars were smashed, walls collapsed, roofs blown into splinters.
Shortly after 7 a.m., clean-up efforts already were underway, as utility crews worked on downed power lines. In one block, residents walked among debris, yellow garbage bags slung over their shoulders, packed with belongings.
“Down that way, there’s a sailboat that got tossed in someone’s yard,” said R.D. Hill, 50, parked in his truck, as security for the Dollar General store on Broadway.
The store, he said, had a hole in the roof “the size of a tractor trailer” and more than an inch of water on the floor.
The metal roof of one business had torn away and wrapped like abstract sculpture around a tree in front of the Mid-Continent Public Library.
With the sun rising, residents began to appear near damaged homes. Many held cameras. Most just stood or walked, staring in silence.
Approximately 15 injuries were reported, but none are considered life-threatening. Significant damage was reported to homes in the city.
“Right now, the city is shut down,” said one officer with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, although the reference was to the area of damage.
Social media reports showed damaged homes.
The town opened its Civic Center, 2100 Broadway, Monday evening for residents uprooted and displaced by the twister.
But no one stayed overnight, said Sherri Odell, a spokeswoman for The American Red Cross of Western Missouri, who was in Oak Grove on Tuesday morning.
“Nobody came. Basically that’s a good sign,” Odell said, because it means that those affected stayed with friends or relatives and had other support.
She said the Red Cross had also set up a shelter for those affected by the storm in the Smithville area, north of Kansas City, at the Gower Christian Church, 203 S. Third St., Gower. Mo. She was not sure how many families, or whether any families, stayed the night.
As many as 50 homes and commercial buildings were damaged in Oak Grove near 25th and Main streets, said Casey Hyatt, a worker for Tanner’s tree service.
“It’s just a mess up there,” he said.
The tornado was part of storms and tornadoes that swept through the Kansas City area Monday night causing extensive damage. The line of storms pounded the region with large hail, some the size of tennis balls and baseballs, and strong winds.
Among the hardest-hit were Oak Grove, Smithville and Johnson County Executive Airport in Olathe. Click here for more coverage on storm damage throughout the Kansas City area.
The National Weather Service will have teams surveying storm and tornado damage in those areas, as well as in Carrollton.
At one point Monday night, 130,000 customers were without power, according to Kansas City Power & Light. But by 6:30 a.m., 17,920 customers were affected by outages. KCP&L said via Twitter that about 85 percent of the power outages caused by the storms had been restored overnight.
More than 75 percent of Oak Grove, however, appeared to be without power Tuesday morning.
Because of the significant damage and number of outages across the area, KCP&L said via Twitter that it will take multiple days to restore power.
Schools are canceled in Oak Grove Tuesday. Lee’s Summit has also canceled school on Tuesday because of power outages. The Lee’s Summit district advises that children who attend Kids Country before and after school care at Underwood, Mason and Richardson elementary schools should report to Richardson today.
An emergency worker said early Tuesday that most residents that were forced to leave their homes opted to stay with friends and relatives nearby.
Oak Grove is a small community of about 8,000 residents that straddles the lines between eastern Jackson County and Lafayette County, some 30 minutes east of Kansas City.
A press conference to report on damage, access to the area was scheduled at 7:30 a.m. at 16th Street and Broadway.
Lee’s Summit
High winds and hail passing through Lee’s Summit destroyed one building and damaged others, according to the Lee’s Summit Fire Department.
Lee’s Summit schools canceled classes because of power outages.
The storm affected the central portion of the city. The Boise Cascade Building Materials office building was completely destroyed and a nearby lumber yard damaged. About 19 other homes and businesses within about five blocks were damaged, and fallen trees knocked down power lines.
There were no reports of injuries.
According to the National Weather Service, no radar indicated rotation indicative of a tornado, and trained storm spotters did not report rotation as the storm passed over Lee’s Summit.
The National Weather Service has been contacted to survey the damage.
