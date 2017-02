Kansas National Guard Maj. Janell Blaufuss talks about the difficult part of her job taking lives. She led teams that helped kill senior Taliban fighters and other insurgent fighters. Her medal citation for outstanding service says her work involved "the neutralizing of 92 high value individuals and finding 398 IED's. She did it from a video screen in a secret room at McConnell Air Force Base, where she analyzed real- time video from Predator and Reaper unarmed aircrafts. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)