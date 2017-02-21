Maize 39, Newton 36

Tough defense from Maize allows the Eagles to hang on to a 39-36 win over Newton and clinch the outright AVCTL I crown.
dkr5005@gmail.com

Local

Hesston residents come together as shooting anniversary nears

More than 250 people came together on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017, at the Hesston High School gymnasium for a service called “One Year – A Community Remembers: ‘The Light Shines in the Darkness,’ ” commemorating those killed in a mass shooting last year. (Video by Bo Rader / The Wichita Eagle)

National

Raw: Sinkhole swallows cars amid storms

A massive sinkhole in the Studio City section of Los Angeles swallowed two vehicles as Southern California wrestled with a huge weekend Pacific storm. Authorities say the severe weather has left at least two people dead. (Associated Press/Feb. 18, 2017)

Entertainment

Union Station has a 'world-class planetarium now'

The Arvin Gottlieb Planetarium at Union Station has finished its biggest upgrade since it was opened in 1999. When it reopens to public this Saturday, the planetarium will feature a new 4K projection system, new sound system, new soft reclining seats as well as a spaceship lobby area.

Editor's Choice Videos