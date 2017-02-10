No One Eats Alone

West High students took time to eat with Anderson Elementary students during a national event called No One Eats Alone Friday. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Outdoors

Now's trout time, in Kansas

More than 100,000 trout are annually stocked in special waters during the Nov.1-April 15 trout fishing season in Kansas. Recently a fisheries biologist and several volunteers released more than 1,000 rainbow trout into a mile-long stream in Wichita's Sedgwick County Park. (Video by Michael Pearce)

Local

Watkins plane dedication

Nearly nine decades after it was first built in Wichita, a Watkins Skylark is making its presence in the Air Capital of the World known again. (Beccy Tanner / The Wichita Eagle / Feb. 9, 2017)

Crime & Courts

Burglars try - and try and try - to break in with hammer

In Port St. Lucie, Fla., burglars were caught on video surveillance trying to break into a gas station What the suspects weren't expecting was impact-resistant glass standing between them and the inside of the store. Check out what happens after the glass breaks. (Courtesy of Port St. Lucie Police Department)

National

NASA facility damaged by tornado in New Orleans

A tornado damaged NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans on Tuesday. This video shows the storm in the morning, and at this time, only minor injuries had been reported and NASA employees and other tenants had being accounted for. The facility will be closed Wednesday as tornado recovery is underway. (Courtesy of NASA)

Aviation

Update on Boeing B-29 bomber Doc

Doc's Friends spokesman Josh Wells talks about temporary quarters for the Boeing B-29 bomber known as Doc and plans for its permanent home. Photo of Connie Palacioz courtesy of Brett Schauf/Doc's Friends. (Jerry Siebenmark/The Wichita Eagle/Feb. 7, 2017)

