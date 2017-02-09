Watkins plane dedication

A Wichita police officer injured Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, when he was run over by a fleeing suspect, is still hospitalized and a suspect has been booked on attempted first degree murder charges. (Travis Heying/Feb. 8, 2017)
A tornado damaged NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans on Tuesday. This video shows the storm in the morning, and at this time, only minor injuries had been reported and NASA employees and other tenants had being accounted for. The facility will be closed Wednesday as tornado recovery is underway. (Courtesy of NASA)
Doc's Friends spokesman Josh Wells talks about temporary quarters for the Boeing B-29 bomber known as Doc and plans for its permanent home. Photo of Connie Palacioz courtesy of Brett Schauf/Doc's Friends. (Jerry Siebenmark/The Wichita Eagle/Feb. 7, 2017)
A body camera shows Kansas game warden Lynn Koch freeing two bucks, whose antlers became locked up, in Coffey County. All it took was one shot. The footage is date-stamped Dec. 20, 2016. (Courtesy of Kansas Wildlife, Parks