Wichitans plan refugee solidarity event Sunday at Eisenhower airport

A group of Wichitans has planned a refugee solidarity gathering Sunday afternoon at Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower Airport, which is intended as a local response to protests that erupted on Saturday at airports across the country.
The protests followed a travel ban instituted by President Donald Trump that banned citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. Some of the more then 100 people detained at US airports included scientists, doctors and interpreters who worked with the U.S. military in Iraq.
“My hope is that we will send a message of love and welcome, which I believe are the true values of our American Democracy,” said Brittney Schaeffer, one of the organizers.
Schaeffer has coordinated with the Wichita police and airport authorities, who said the event could take place on the sidewalk outside the airport.
Schaeffer expects that, like other events across the country, there will be signs and chants. The event was planned to start at 4 p.m. to coincide with the end of a follow-up event to last week’s Women’s March.
A second solidarity event that has been posted privately on Facebook is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at the Islamic Society of Wichita.
Oliver Morrison: 316-268-6499, @ORMorrison
Comments