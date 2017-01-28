Saturday newspapers may be late

Delivery of The Wichita Eagle may be delayed today because of an electrical problem with the printing presses.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
The digital version of the printed Eagle is available and can be found at kansas.com/e-eagle.
January 28, 2017 9:50 AM
Delivery of The Wichita Eagle may be delayed today because of an electrical problem with the printing presses.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
The digital version of the printed Eagle is available and can be found at kansas.com/e-eagle.
Comments