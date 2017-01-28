Latest News

January 28, 2017 9:50 AM

Saturday newspapers may be late

Eagle staff

Delivery of The Wichita Eagle may be delayed today because of an electrical problem with the printing presses.

We apologize for the inconvenience.

The digital version of the printed Eagle is available and can be found at kansas.com/e-eagle.

Related content

Latest News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

One-night-only Final Friday show

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos