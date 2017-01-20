The Latest: Trump says united America 'totally unstoppable'

2:45 Retiring KC police horse 'Sully' shares cake with officer Pause

0:35 2016: Take an aerial tour of WSU's Innovation Campus

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman had a front-row seat to inaugural history

1:08 Vigil for Toni Anderson, missing Wichita woman

4:11 Kansas man released 12 years early by President Obama

3:51 Historic Campbell Castle for sale for $3.5 million

1:48 A Valium joke by Sen. Pat Roberts leads to senators squabbling about 'tone'

5:32 Wichita State defeats Evansville 82-65

2:37 'A Dog's Purpose' movie trailer