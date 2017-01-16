Wichita community celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.

Community members celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. with a worship celebration at Wichita State University's Metropolitan Complex on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
fsalazar@wichitaeagle.com

Crime & Courts

Family members speak out at Hassan Wright's sentencing

Family members spoke out during the sentencing of Hassan Wright at the Sedgwick County Courthouse Friday. Hassan received a life sentence for stabbing his niece and her two young daughters, one of them fatally. Wright pleaded no contest to 17 criminal counts, including first-degree premeditated murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping, robbery and several sexual assaults of his adult niece. The murder conviction is for the stabbing death of his 6-year-old great-niece, who died Nov. 4 after she, her 4-year-old sister and her mother suffered a night of assaults at Wright's hands. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

National

Zoo animals can't resist frolicking in the snow

Polar bear Nora, Samudra the Asian elephant, harbor seals and sea otters romp around in the snow at the Oregon Zoo in Portland. The zoo was closed after a winter storm dropped more than a foot of snow on the region. (Courtesy of Oregon Zoo / Jan. 11, 2017)

Editor's Choice Videos