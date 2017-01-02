Mariah Carey’s sabotage claim is ‘absurd,’ Dick Clark Productions says

1:18 Fireworks on last night of Botanica's Illuminations 2016 Pause

1:49 Chiefs on-field celebration of AFC West title

0:23 Dee Ford, Alex Smith celebrate after winning AFC West title

3:50 Andy Reid, Alex Smith on Chiefs' AFC West title, playoff bye

1:19 Tyreek Hill on his 95-yard punt return

0:57 Get to know the AFC playoff field

0:27 Chiefs' Charcandrick West scored twice on same play

0:49 Travis Kelce credits teammates after his big day

2:39 Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback talks about his work with lawmakers