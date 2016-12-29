US punishes Russia for hacking presidential campaign

0:40 K-State wins the Texas Bowl Pause

2:51 White House: Security clearance not needed to tell who benefited from Russian hacking

6:16 Texas Bowl MVP Jesse Ertz

1:28 Century II through the years

1:39 Who is BTK?

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

1:53 What is the state of America's health in 2016?

10:12 Bill Snyder talks about winning the Texas Bowl

1:14 Kansas' weather records for 2016