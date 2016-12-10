Will it fit? (When the gift is bigger than your car)

Shoppers at a westside store struggle to get a very large box with a basketball goal into their car. It won't fit now matter how hard they try.
Julie Dombo gives her statement during her shooter's sentencing

Julie Dombo gives a statement during the sentencing of James Michael Phillips, who shot Dombo during the robbery of a cellphone store last year leaving Dombo a quadruple amputee. Phillips was sentenced to 31 years in prison guilty of 9 counts including the attempted first degree murder of Julie Dombo. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

'It's just the right thing to do.'

Wichita police Officer Chad Spaulding talks about helping a family after a recent fire, and how fellow officers and citizens would react in a similar situation. "It's just the right thing to do." (Courtesy of Wichita Police Department)

