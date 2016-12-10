Will it fit? (When the gift is bigger than your car)

James Michael Phillips gives a statement during his sentencing for attempted first-degree murder of Julie Dombo during a robbery of a cell phone store last year. A Sedgwick County jury found Phillips guilty of nine counts in October including attempted first-degree murder. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Julie Dombo gives a statement during the sentencing of James Michael Phillips, who shot Dombo during the robbery of a cellphone store last year leaving Dombo a quadruple amputee. Phillips was sentenced to 31 years in prison guilty of 9 counts including the attempted first degree murder of Julie Dombo. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)
Breast cancer patient Denise Albert has a medical port in her chest. During a security check at the Los Angeles Airport, she explained to TSA agents that she has breast cancer and cannot be touched on her chest. She felt 'humiliated' after the experience. (Courtesy of Denise Albert, The MOMS and @themoms for Twitter)
Clint and Amanda Kofoed teared up as strangers brought them over $13,000 in donations to treat Amanda’s cancer. The video was set up by Boise group Praynksters, which tries to surprise people with acts of kindness.
(Courtesy of Praynksters)
Wichita police Officer Chad Spaulding talks about helping a family after a recent fire, and how fellow officers and citizens would react in a similar situation. "It's just the right thing to do." (Courtesy of Wichita Police Department)