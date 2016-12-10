A high school senior gets into an Ivy League school. His family’s reaction is wild.

When it came time for Brendon Gauthier to find out if he had been accepted to Cornell University on Thursday, he gathered family and friends to be around him as he checked online.
It was a bold decision. If he was rejected, the letdown would be enormous. But if he got in, it would be a moment he never forgot. On Twitter, he shared his excitement and nervousness in the build-up.
D-Day— Brendon Gauthier (@mindful_dragon_) December 8, 2016
Here’s what happened:
This young man got into @Cornell and here was the reaction when he found out with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/BgmxNtgZvG— Lazer Gun Carrier (@branfire) December 10, 2016
Suffice it to say, Gauthier, a high school senior at TM Landry College Prep in Breaux Bridge, La., got in. Suffice it to also say, his family was pretty ecstatic. And the reaction video has struck a cord on social media, with observers delighting in the zany excitement.
@branfire @Cornell this made me too happy— damali. (@nashaaWEST) December 10, 2016
@branfire @ImSuperDope_ i am in tears— Jïyū (@StuckOnYoung) December 10, 2016
@branfire @Jbrous14 Im literally cryn tears of joy rn & I dont even know this young man! Along w ur fam/friends..ur community is very proud!— From Me to You (@fr_Me2U) December 10, 2016
On Facebook, Landry College Prep shared the video, which has been viewed more than a million times.
And in case it wasn’t obvious, Gauthier will be accepting Cornell’s admission offer. On Twitter and Instagram, he has already declared himself a member of the class of 2021 at Cornell, and he’s eager to get in touch with his future classmates.
#Cornell2021 Can't wait to meet my new family!! pic.twitter.com/3m5cj3jArv— Brendon Gauthier (@mindful_dragon_) December 9, 2016
If you are a member of the #Cornell2021 fam, dm me your info (verification) to be added to the groupme . Can't wait to hear from you!!!— Brendon Gauthier (@mindful_dragon_) December 10, 2016
Comments