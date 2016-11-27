Seven hurt in police-involved shootout spanning several blocks in east KC

A shootout erupted early Sunday morning across several blocks in east Kansas City, injuring seven people, involving police officers and causing multiple wrecks.
At 2:18 a.m., Kansas City police officers were called to the area of Gregory Boulevard and Prospect Avenue after a report of the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, officers observed people actively shooting at one another.
Fearing for safety, one officer fired shots, according to Capt. Stacey Graves, a Kansas City police spokeswoman. Because of the gunfire, three vehicles were involved in an accident.
Officers heard shots fired in their immediate area for several minutes, Graves said. Vehicles near the initial shooting scene were involved in a rolling gunbattle. A call was issued for a citywide assist, and law enforcement officers from numerous surrounding agencies responded and assisted.
The shootings spanned from 70th Street to 72nd Streets, and from Prospect Avenue to Brooklyn Avenue. An 18-year-old man was shot by police in August in the same area after he allegedly pulled a gun on officers. This area was also the scene of a quadruple shooting in August that killed one and injured a child caught in the gunfight during a drug deal.
No officers were injured Sunday morning. One person stated he was shot by police and was treated for minor injuries, and six more people were treated at hospitals with gunshot wounds. One victim is listed in critical condition, and the other victims have non-life threatening injuries.
Graves told the Associated Press that the officer who fired the weapon is on administrative leave.
Graves also said people are being questioned. No charges have been filed.
