Latest News

November 26, 2016 7:35 PM

Rudolph’s day job: Domino’s is teaching reindeer to deliver pizza in Japan

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

It sounds like a weird corporate fever dream, but it’s real, apparently. Starting this winter, Domino’s Japan might offer reindeer delivery to residents of the archipelago’s northernmost island.

Here’s the video to prove it.

Besides being a viral marketing sensation, this reindeer delivery service is no gimmick. According to a press release from Domino’s, this upcoming winter in Japan is expected to be unusually cold, especially on the island of Hokkaido, where temperatures are already dipping below freezing.

But while traditional methods of delivery might be sidelined, reindeer should, at least in theory, be able to keep up the chain’s service. As seen in the video above, there is still some training to be done, but with GPS trackers strapped to them, the reindeer can be tracked by customers, and it certainly beats not being able to deliver pizza at all.

Domino’s has apparently been working with local animal trainers, per Rocket News. But the plan is, according to UPI, for their reindeer to be completely riderless, which would, one might suppose, cut down on tips.

Of course, the news has given U.S. pizza and Christmas fans something extra to wish for this holiday season.

Whether or not Domino’s listens, the idea of caribou bringing more than just presents is exciting to say the least.

Related content

Latest News

Comments

Videos

Class 6A: Derby 17, Blue Valley 14

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos