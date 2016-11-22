Nector Republic opens at Clifton Square

Lisa Williams-Laufer started her business out of her home three years ago to make handmade soy candles with strong fragrances. And now after being picked up Whole Foods she will have her grand opening Saturday in Clifton Square. In addition to candles, the store will sell bath products, home decor accents and holiday greenery. She'll also sell items from other artists, such as knitted pieces, ceramics and refurbished furniture in her cozy cottage boutique. (Video by Fernando Salazar)
Woman describes how she fought off kidnapping attempt

Adriana Portillo tells how she fought off Yesenia Sesmas months ago when Sesmas allegedly tried to kidnap Portillo and her two daughters. Sesmas was arrested in connection with the shooting death of 27-year-old Laura Abarca-Nogueda and the kidnapping of newborn Sofia Gonzales. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

In train vs. tow truck, the train wins

According to Capt. Mark Pierce of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, an initial four-car crash at K-15 and 63rd Street South – where train tracks run parallel to K-15 – occurred, which resulted in three people being transported to Wesley Medical Center for minor injuries. As a tow truck was in the arriving to secure one of the vehicles in that crash, Pierce said, a passing train clipped the bed of the truck, sending a car flying. No injuries were reported from the second crash, Pierce said. (Courtesy of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Bombardier's biggest business jet arrives in Wichita

Bombardier's newest and longest-range business jet, the Global 7000, landed in Wichita shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. The first Global 7000 flight test vehicle is in the Air Capital as part of the aircraft's flight test program. (Video by Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle)

