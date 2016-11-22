Latest News
Nector Republic opens at Clifton Square
Lisa Williams-Laufer started her business out of her home three years ago to make handmade soy candles with strong fragrances. And now after being picked up Whole Foods she will have her grand opening Saturday in Clifton Square. In addition to candles, the store will sell bath products, home decor accents and holiday greenery. She'll also sell items from other artists, such as knitted pieces, ceramics and refurbished furniture in her cozy cottage boutique. (Video by Fernando Salazar)fsalazar@wichitaeagle.com