Latest News

November 19, 2016 7:32 AM

Newspaper delivery delayed

Eagle staff

Due to problems with the printing press, delivery of Saturday's edition of The Wichita Eagle will be delayed in many areas.

We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.

The e-edition of The Eagle is available at Kansas.com.

Related content

Latest News

Comments

Videos

Devonte' Graham only accepts passes from KU ball boy

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos